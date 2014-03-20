10 fun facts about spring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – So long cold weather, ice scrapers and road salt. Today marks the first day of spring. It officially begins at 6:29 a.m.

Sure, snow is still not out of the picture, but let’s put forth a sunny outlook as we celebrate the first day of spring with some fun facts:

1. The first day of spring is called the vernal equinox. What does that stand for you ask? ‘Vernal’ is Latin for spring while ‘equinox’ is Latin for ‘equal night’.

2. The idea that the first day of spring is exactly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness rarely works. There is always a time when it is exact, but experts say it usually occurs before the vernal equinox.

3. If you stand on the equator today, you would see the sun pass directly overhead. It only happens twice a year in spring time and autumn.

4. Can you really stand a raw egg on its end today? Well, yes. But, most experts say if you are patient enough, you can stand an egg on its end any day.

5. The first day of spring in the southern hemisphere is the date of the autumnal equinox in the northern hemisphere, usually in September.

6. The reason there is more daylight during the spring is the earth’s axis tilts toward the sun at this time of year.

7. Another reason for more daylight? Daylight Saving Time. The United States begins saving daylight on the second Sunday in March. The practice started in 2005.

8. Benjamin Franklin first proposed Daylight Saving Time in 1784.

9. The first spring flowers are typically daffodils, dandelions, lilies, tulips, iris and lilacs to name a few.

10. Spring fever is not just a saying. Experts say the body’s makeup changes due to different diets, hormone production and temperature.

Happy Spring, everyone.