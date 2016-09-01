Oakwood community has mixed feelings ahead of Brock Turner’s return

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Oakwood swimmer will soon be released from a California jail after serving 3 months behind bars for sexual assault. Brock Turner — whose case gained national attention after a judge issued a 6-month sentence — is expected to serve probation at his family home in Sugarcreek Township.

Some people in Oakwood have mixed feelings about Brock Turner’s return. Many say they want to make sure his actions don’t reflect on the Oakwood community as a whole.

“Not one person can ruin this area,” Tim Abner said. “This is one of the nicest areas of Dayton.”

Tim Abner is talking about Oakwood–the same area where 21-year-old Brock Turner graduated from high school and not far from Greene County where he will soon be forced to register as a convicted sex offender. It’s a label that will be with him for the rest of his life after being convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on the Stanford University campus.

Turner will be able to get a job and go back to school if he chooses, but not without telling the local sheriff’s office. His return isn’t sitting well with some people in the community.

“Having that background that he has now,” Nicole Hamburg said. “And then going back into the world where he can get a job around here that’s just kind of scary.”

“Quite frankly I think it’s ridiculous that he didn’t get a longer sentence,” Emily Strobach said. “It’s insulting to women that our judicial system doesn’t take rape seriously.”

“He should stay in there for several years,” Abner said. “I mean he raped a girl.”

“The culture is conducive to rape sometimes,” Strobach said. “So I don’t want him anywhere near UD or us.”

“I just don’t think 3 months in jail is really enough time,” Hamburg said. “To think about it.”