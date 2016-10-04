Gas station robbery caught on camera shows suspect wearing clown mask

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newly released surveillance video shows the moment police say 3 people–dressed in masks–robbed the a Speedway gas station.

It happened in the 1500 block of Huffman Avenue in Dayton around 4:20 Tuesday morning.

It’s just the latest in a string of crimes involving people dressing up as clowns.

In the video, you can see as all three people quickly rush into the store–all dressed in hoodies and masks covering their face. The two people in front are carrying what police believe to be PVC pipe.

“It appears as if they watched the business,” Dayton Police Sgt. Matt Beavers said. “Waited for all the patrons to exit and then entered and demanded money from the two clerks inside.”

In another shot you can see all 3 people as they approach the register. One person was wearing a clown mask. The other wearing a surgical mask. Police still aren’t sure what kind of mask the third person was wearing. Police say they demanded the clerk give them all the money from the register.

The robbery lasted only a few minutes before all three ran away. No one was hurt.

“With everything that’s going on nationally with all the clown masks and everything,” Sgt. Beavers said. “It kind of got everyone’s fears ramped up. Just due to what has been going on.”

Clown sightings have been linked to at least 12 arrests nationwide. One of them involving a 15-year-old Fairborn student who Police say made a clown-persona on social media, threatening to kill students as they left school.

It’s a scary trend for party store manager Jarrod Stewart. He’s been hesitant to sell certain masks if he thinks they might get into the wrong hands.