Legal expert weighs-in on Pilkington’s alleged murder confession

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge will soon decide if an alleged murder confession from a Bellefontaine mom–accused of killing her three young sons–will be used in her trial. It’s a case we’ve been following for you since the beginning.

Brittany Pilkington’s fate could now be at the mercy of a Logan County judge who will soon decide whether or not a 4-hour-long taped interrogation with police where she allegedly admitted to smothering her 3 sons should be shown to a jury.

Pilkington faces three aggravated murder charges, accused of killing her 3 sons over a 13-month period. Police say Noah, Gavin and Niall Pilkington all died while in the care of their now 24-year-old mother between July 2014 and August 2015.

Her attorneys are now fighting for her alleged confession to get thrown out court. On the tape, the detective asks Pilkington in detail about what she did in the moments before and after her sons’ deaths.

Prosecutors say she admits to suffocating all three during the interview, but Pilkington’s lawyers argue the police used coercive interrogation methods during that interview, violating her rights in the process.

University of Dayton law professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister has been following the case and says if the alleged confession is thrown out it could mean trouble for the prosecution.

“It can make a big impact depending on what other evidence the government has,” Hoffmeister said. “I presume the government has other evidence to show that Ms. Pilkington has committed this crime and thus they can support it without her admission. Now, if this is the only thing they have then they’re in trouble, but I doubt that’s the case.”

Although Pilkington allegedy admitting to smothering the boys–their cause of death was undetermined on previous autopsies preformed, but Hoffmeister says the government can go back and change that by getting second opinions.

No word on when the judge could make his decision on her alleged confession.