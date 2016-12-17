Dayton Police officer struck by car in hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS has learned the name of the Dayton officer who was struck by a car Friday night.

Byron Branch was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after the accident on Interstate 75 and U.S. 35.

A driver confessed to 911 he hit Branch with his car. In the call, the man tells dispatch he flipped his car and hit a police cruiser and the officer.

Dispatch says Branch was outside of his vehicle in the northbound lane when he was struck.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

