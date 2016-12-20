9 and 7-year-old boys flag down officers following mother’s overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is facing charges after police found her suffering from a heroin overdose.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday at 5092 Northcrest Drive in Dayton.

The 9-1-1 caller reported that the woman overdosed on heroin and that medical attention was needed, according to a Dayton Police report.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they saw the woman’s children, ages 9 and 7, waving down officers. “Both children (were) distraught saying their mom was not breathing and she was upstairs on the bathroom floor,” the report reads.

Police found the 30-year-old woman on the bathroom floor and was “extremely blue.” She was ultimately administered three doses of Narcan and eventually woke up to the smell of smelling salts. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 9-1-1 caller told police that the woman had custody of two of her three children and that the children’s father had died of a heroin overdose.

The woman faces charges of child endangerment but has not been formally charged.