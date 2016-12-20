Akron man gets 29 years to life in love-triangle murder

(Courtesy: Akron Police)
(Courtesy: Akron Police)

 

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Akron man was sentenced to serve 29 years to life in prison on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend last May.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Hunter was sentenced Monday after a Summit County jury convicted him of murder, felonious assault and weapons offenses in the May 25 death of 24-year-old Marlon Gibson.

Jurors found Hunter not guilty of an aggravated murder charge in the love-triangle shooting.

The incident began when Hunter got into an altercation with Gibson after showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Akron. Gibson wouldn’t let Hunter in the home.

Police say Hunter shot Gibson ten times after he stepped outside the residence to smoke a cigarette. Hunter testified that Gibson lunged at him.

Hunter plans to appeal his sentence.

