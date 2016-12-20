New gun law allows campus carry, final say up to institution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Ohio law passed Monday allowing people to conceal and carry handguns on college campuses. However, the final say is up to the institution.

2 NEWS spoke with several colleges in the Miami Valley about the decision.

Previously under Ohio law, concealed and carry permit holders were only allowed to have a gun on campus if it’s securely locked in a motor vehicle. Now since House Bill 48 has passed, college campuses, daycare’s, airports, and police stations can decide whether people can carry on its property.

Adam Murka, a Sinclair Community College spokesperson says the decision there will be up to the board of trustees. He says they’ll get the final say after getting input from students and faculty in the coming months.

“There is definitely a variety of opinions on it. The general reaction has been questions and concerns. What would it mean and how would we do it. So, we are going to re-engage with those stakeholders and when it’s time to make the decision our board will have everything it needs,” he said.

Wright State University and University of Dayton officials say there are no plans to change the current policy, which does not allow firearms on campus.