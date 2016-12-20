BERLIN (AP) – Berlin police chief: Officials uncertain whether they have correct suspect in truck attack.

Berlin’s police chief says it isn’t clear whether the man detained in the wake of Monday’s fatal truck attack on a busy Christmas market was really the driver.

Klaus Kandt told reporters in Berlin that “we haven’t been able to confirm it yet.”

Twelve people were killed in the attack.

Truck plows into Christmas market in Berlin View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Police stand beside a damaged truck which ran into crowded Christmas market in Berliin Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Firefighters stand beside a truck that ran into crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Firefighters stand beside a truck that ran into crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Ambulances arrive after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Firefighters walk past ambulances after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) A police officer with a submachine gun stands guard after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Several people have been killed in the incident. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Police stand in front of a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market killing several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Police stand in front of a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market killing several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Firefighters load an injured person into an ambulance after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) In this screen grab taken from video, emergency services attend the scene, after an attack by a truck at a Christmas market, in Berlin, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. German media are reporting a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin, causing multiple injuries. Both the Berliner Zeitung newspaper and the Berliner Morgenpost reported the truck ran into the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening. (AP) Firefighters stand beside a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Forensic experts of the police investigate the crime scene after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Firefighters attend an injured person after a truck ran into crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Police said that several people have been killed. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) A firefighter attends an injured person in an ambulance after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) A firefighter walks past a star after a truck ran into crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, killing several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Two women mourn beside candles in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market nearby and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Heavily armed police officers stand at an closed food stand at the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller as they visit the site of the attack in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Police patrol behind a children's carousel at the Christmas market in Erfurt, central Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killing several people Monday evening in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) From left, the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a flower ceremony at the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police stand behind concrete barriers in front of the Christmas market in Erfurt, central Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killing several people Monday evening in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) A woman kneels beside candles and flowers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The owner of a Polish trucking company says the driver who was the first victim of the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was stabbed and shot to death in the cabin of his truck.

Ariel Zurawski says German authorities asked him to identify the victim, Lukasz Urban, 37, from photos.

“His face was swollen and bloodied. It was really clear that he was fighting for his life,” Zurawski said, speaking to broadcaster TVN.

Lukasz Wasik, the manager of the trucking company, described Urban as a “good, quiet and honest person” devoted to his work.

“I believe he would not give up the vehicle and would defend it to the end if were attacked,” Wasik said in comments carried by TVP, Poland’s state broadcaster.Free, together and openly,” she said.

Germany’s top security official says a suspect arrested after the truck attack in Berlin “comes from Pakistan” and had applied for asylum.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters Tuesday that the suspect entered Germany on Dec. 31, 2015, and arrived in Berlin in February.

He says that so far authorities have no knowledge of a claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group.