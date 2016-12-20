Bomb in Aleppo at Christmas tree-lighting event

associated-press-logo By Published:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a ceremony in memory of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was fatally shot by a Turkish policeman Monday at a gathering in Ankara, Turkey, before their talks on Syria in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool photo via AP)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a ceremony in memory of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was fatally shot by a Turkish policeman Monday at a gathering in Ankara, Turkey, before their talks on Syria in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool photo via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian TV says a bomb has gone off in western Aleppo where dozens of people were gathered for a Christmas tree-lighting event.

No injuries were reported from Tuesday’s bomb, which went off near Azizieh square in government-controlled western Aleppo.

A reporter for the channel said celebrations resumed a few minutes after the bomb went off. Dozens of Syrians were seen dancing and waving Syrian flags and red balloons to blaring music as they rallied around a giant tree decorated with Christmas lights.

Huge posters of President Bashar Assad and the leaders of Russia and Hezbollah were put up.

The celebration in western Aleppo was taking place on the same day as the evacuation of the last rebels and residents of the former rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo was taking place.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s