Burst pipe leads police to pot growing operation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a home Monday after the landlord found what he believed was a marijuana growing operation.

The discovery came around 5:30 Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Johnson Street.

The landlord told police he went inside the home because a pipe had frozen and burst. When he went upstairs he found a grow light, heat lamp and two pots with “old and dry marijuana plants” in them,  according to a police report on the incident.

According to the report, the landlord told officers he leased the property to Daniel Simmons but had not seen the tenant since October.

The report notes vehicle registration in Simmons’ name was found inside and it appeared no one had lived in the residence in a long time.

The case remains under investigation.

