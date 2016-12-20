Child with lighter blamed for house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Fire crews were called to a home after reports of children trapped in a fire Tuesday morning.

The call for help came in around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Alvin Ave on Dayton’s west side.

Dayton Fire District Chief Paul Raisch told 2 NEWS when fire crews arrived there was smoke coming from the upstairs windows of the home and fire was found in an upstairs bedroom. Raisch said one of the two boys who lived in the house with their mother was playing with a lighter and paper, catching the paper on fire.

The boy tried to put the fire out but was unable to do so. Rasich said the boy suffered a minor burn on his leg and went to get help.

The fire was quickly put out and there were no serious injuries.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the mother had gone out for an appointment and asked a neighbor to check in on the two young boys. The family cannot stay in the house becuase of smoke damage. The Red Cross has been called to help.

