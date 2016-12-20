Christmas gifts stolen in Dayton break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a possible break-in where several Christmas presents were taken.

Police were called to a home in the 3400 block of Highview Hills on a report of a break-in.

When police arrived they spoke with a man who lived in the home who told them he received a call from his friend who told him a window was broken and a couch had been moved in his home.

According to a police report on the incident, several gift cards and two Sony PlayStation portable games were taken. The man told police all of the items were hidden in the house. The officer who wrote the report noted that items of value in plain sight were not disturbed and the house was not “ransacked.”

The report also notes the window appeared to have been broken prior to the incident. The victim told officers he wondered if his friend, who had been staying with for a time and had a key to the home, may be responsible.

The case is still being investigated.