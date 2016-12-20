Christmas gifts stolen in Dayton break-in

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a possible break-in where several Christmas presents were taken.

Police were called to a home in the 3400 block of Highview Hills on a report of a break-in.

When police arrived they spoke with a man who lived in the home who told them he received a call from his friend who told him a window was broken and a couch had been moved in his home.

According to a police report on the incident, several gift cards and two Sony PlayStation portable games were taken. The man told police all of the items were hidden in the house. The officer who wrote the report noted that items of value in plain sight were not disturbed and the house was not “ransacked.”

The report also notes the window appeared to have been broken prior to the incident. The victim told officers he wondered if his friend, who had been staying with for a time and had a key to the home, may be responsible.

The case is still being investigated.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s