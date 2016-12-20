Dayton PD: Tourniquet help save life of officer hit by car

Related Coverage Dayton Police release video of crash that injured officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tourniquet, something most people associate with the medical field and even the military, is now being used more and more in law enforcement.

Bullet proof vest, fire arm, Tasers and radios are all useful tools for a police force, but Friday night when Dayton police officer Byron Branch was hit by a car [while responding to a routine traffic call involving a semi-truck that crashed on the icy roads earlier that night], it was a tourniquet that saved his life when fellow officer Bryan Camden, who attended the police academy with Branch, came to his rescue.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it the fact that the physician treating him at the hospital said it was likely instrumental in saving his life,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.

The Chief goes on to say that all of his 350 sworn officers are equipped with tourniquets and are specially trained for incidents like this.

“We now have the ability to help save civilian lives very quickly. It’s worth every penny that we’ll ever spend on it,” Dayton Police Sgt. Chris Malson said.

Other local agencies including the Kettering Police also carry this life saving equipment.

“Its part of the uniform and it’s again potentially one of the biggest lifesaving this you can carry,” Kettering Police officer John Jung said. “We take a lot of precaution about our safety and for just $15-$20 there’s a tool in our belt that we’re able to use to potentially save our lives or one of our citizens lives or another officer in the field.”

Now the Facebook group “Police Wives of Ohio, Inc.” is making the push for all police cruisers to have rapid response kits and tourniquets.

“The out pouring of support from this agency, from this community, from this city’s employees have been outstanding and I can tell you having had personal interaction with Officer Branch he is incredibly inspiring. So believe me, I’m not saying this is easy. I’m not saying it was not shocking and traumatic but I’m saying people have responded,” Biehl said.

Dayton PD began issuing tourniquets to all their officers back in 2014 and provide refresher training every two years.