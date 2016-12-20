Dayton Police release video of crash that injured officer

This image is from video taken by a DPD Cruiser camera that Police say shows the accident that injured Officer Byron Branch. (Photo: Dayton Police Department)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Police are speaking with media Tuesday to give more information and an update on the officer who was hit by a car Friday.

Chief of Police Richard Biehl said Tuesday it is remarkable the driver of the SUV involved in the initial accident was able to get out of the vehicle and call for help.

The Dayton Police Department is also released traffic camera video of the incident that injured Officer Byron Branch and the driver of a semi-truck involved in the incident.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said Monday Officer Byron Branch and the driver of the semi were both injured in the accident Friday. Chief Biehl said both men suffered serious injuries and were still being treated at Miami Valley Hospital. Biehl wouldn’t say anything further about the injuries to Officer Branch or the driver of the semi truck.

Biehl also pointed out the weather Friday night was “harsh” and road conditions were terrible.

Biehl said Tuesday the outpouring of support has been inspiring.

