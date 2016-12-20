Firefighters break windows of car parked illegally in front of hydrant

Firefighters said the broken windows of the vehicle serve as a reminder as to why you shouldn’t ever park in front of a fire hydrant.

According to WOWT, the car was illegally parked in front of the hydrant when a fire broke out at a home in the area.

Firefighters didn’t have time to wait for the car to be towed, so they broke the windows of the vehicle and ran the hose through it.

“Getting that water supply established is very important and something we need to do as quickly as possible, so we don’t have time to wait around for someone to move a car,” firefighters told WOWT.

The car was later towed after firefighters had contained the fire.

The owner of the vehicle declined to go on camera, but said her son would often park the vehicle in front of the hydrant because of the lack of parking spaces on the street.

