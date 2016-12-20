‘Ghost shark’ caught on video for the first time

nbc_news_peacock By Published:
ghostsharkready

MONTEREY, Calif. (KSBW) – Scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute said they recorded what is likely the first-ever video of a large, deep sea ghost shark, also known as the pointy-nosed blue chimaera.

The video was recorded by Moss Landing-based MBARI in 2009, and went viral when it was recently released for the first time.

The mysterious species of sharks are almost never seen, and they survive with strange features evolved for a dark, deep sea habitat.

“Like the chimaera from Greek mythology, which had a goat’s head, a serpent’s tail, and a lion’s head, chimaeras are pretty weird looking,” Kim Fulton-Bennett of MBARI says.

MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle recorded the blue-colored shark at a depth of 5,400 feet during a dive off the coast of Central California.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s