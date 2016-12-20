Indianapolis officer rescues puppies from dumpster during weekend freeze

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An IMPD officer saved several puppies from the cold over the weekend.

The police department says Officer Scott Charleswood was called out on a report of cries coming from a trash bin Saturday. After arriving on scene, Officer Charleswood discovered the newborn puppies with umbilical cords still attached.

The officer then took off his heavy jacket and wrapped the puppies inside to keep them warm.

The puppies are currently in a foster home of Every Dog Counts Rescue. The pups are said to be doing well, but have to stay on a warmer and be fed by a bottle every two to three hours.

The dogs will be available for adoption when they turn 10 weeks old, at the end of February.