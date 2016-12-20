Man asks 11-year-old girl if he can shovel her driveway, attempts to entice her

By Published: Updated:
Anthony Ward (Warren County Jail)
Anthony Ward (Warren County Jail)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is behind bars after he’s accused of enticing an 11-year-old girl Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It happened when a male, later identified as Anthony Ward, knocked on the door of the victim’s door and asked if he could shovel their driveway.

He then asked if any parents were home.

He then attempted to get her outside and to his truck, but the door was shut and the suspect left quickly as a passenger in a truck, according to the Springboro Police Department.

Officers later stopped a silver Chevy truck matching the suspect vehicle and subsequently arrested Anthony Ward.

He is currently being held at the Warren County Jail on charges of criminal child enticement, aggravated trespassing and parole violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Thursday

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s