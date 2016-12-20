Man shot in the leg, suspects drove off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting on Illinois Avenue in Dayton.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the alley of the 300 block of Illinois Avenue.

Police tell 2 NEWS a man was walking out of the back gate of his house when a white Dodge Charger pulled up with three men inside. The victim said that’s when he was shot in the leg and the car sped away.

The victim told officers he knew one of the men in the car. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

