Online voter registration to launch Jan. 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said Tuesday his office will launch the state’s new online voter registration system at midnight on January 1, 2017.

“Raise a glass of champagne, offer a toast, get online and register to vote,” Secretary Husted said.

At Husted’s request, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 63, which authorizes the use of online voter registration in Ohio.

“Online voter registration is more convenient, more secure, more accurate and less costly than the paper voter registration alone and I am proud that we will finally be able to provide this service to Ohio voters,” Secretary Husted said.

Husted’s said in a release online voter registration is more secure than paper registration alone as the online system will immediately check a voter’s eligibility prior to accepting the registration. With an automated system, the risk of human error is also significantly reduced.

