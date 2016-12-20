Passenger line between Chicago, Ohio to be studied

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Federal rail and state transportation officials have approved a process that could restore passenger rail service to Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports the last passenger trains to serve the city ended in 1990.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock says the preliminary work examining restarting service is planned to begin in January and end by fall. It’ll include a rough assessment of the engineering, technical aspects and the environmental impact of restarting regular passenger trips between Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

Stops on the route could include Warsaw, Plymouth, Valparaiso and Gary in Indiana and Lima, Kenton and Marysville in Ohio.

The process is being paid for with $350,000 from municipalities along the route as well as businesses, educational institutions and community foundations. Public input meetings will be part of the process.

 

