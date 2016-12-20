Police investigate death of baby in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed Tuesday a 7-month-old baby has died in a Trotwood apartment.

The Coroner’s Office has taken the baby to the Montgomery County Crime Laboratory. The parents of the child have been taken in for questioning but no one has been arrested.

The death was reported at the Fox Run Apartments in the 200 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Trotwood Police are still on the scene investigating. There is no word yet what caused the death of the child.

