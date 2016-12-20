Second man indicted in deadly quadruple shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man is indicted in a deadly quadruple shooting in Dayton.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 when Dayton police responded to the 3300 block of Riverside Drive in Dayton, on reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 27‐year‐old Brandon Lanier, who had been shot and ultimately died from his injuries.

Dayton Police believe an upwards of 50 rounds were fired on the night of the shooting.

The other three victims survived their injuries.

“Based upon statements made by witnesses, two co‐defendants, McShann and 22‐year‐old Jamarko E. Walker, Jr. were arrested. The co‐defendants, along with the deceased, went to the Riverside Drive address and attempted to commit a robbery of the residents inside the home. During the incident, multiple shots were fired, from both inside and outside the residence,” according to a previous press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Walker is indicted on:

  • Four counts of Murder
  • Five counts of Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon
  • Four counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Four counts of Felonious Assault causing serious harm
  • One count of Aggravated Burglary with a deadly weapon
  • One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises
  • One count of Improper Discharge of a Firearm At or Into a Habitation
  • One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability for prior drug offense

All of the counts include 3‐year Firearm Specifications except for the having weapons under disability count.

He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

