Selfie gone wrong: Gun goes off in restroom of Florida adult entertainment club

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after a selfie with a handgun in the bathroom of an adult entertainment club went wrong on Friday.

St. Petersburg police said Rorn Sorn, 34, went to the bathroom at Club Lust to take a selfie with the gun.

Somehow, the gun went off and the bullet went through to the women’s restroom next door.

Police said Sorn tried to run, but officers in the area stopped him.

They did not say if anyone in the women’s restroom was injured by the bullet.

Sorn is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana less than two grams.