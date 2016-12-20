Sheriff’s office investigating how Rybak died in custody

Dustin Rybak (Jordan Bowen / WDTN Photo)
Dustin Rybak (Jordan Bowen / WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed criminal charges are being sought in connection with the overdose and death of inmate, Dustin Rybak.

Rybak pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 19-month-old Takota Hasty. Prosecutors say he was cut, beaten and burned by his mother and her then-boyfriend, Rybak. At the time, they reported that the couple tried to hide the abuse with makeup.

Rybak was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to an incident report obtained by 2 NEWS, officers found Rybak in a Montgomery County Jail cell, not breathing on November 2nd around 8:46 pm. CPR was initiated and Rybak was taken to Grandview Hospital for further evaluation where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Rybak died of an accidental overdose of Fentanyl, a controlled substance.

2 NEWS asked how he was able to get the drug while in custody. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s report says detectives are investigating the incident and are not releasing certain details at this time.

