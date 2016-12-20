Sidney man indicted on 29 counts of soliciting, 13 counts of child porn charges

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney man faces 13 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, felonies of the fifth degree, and 29 counts of soliciting, misdemeanors of the third degree.

The six-month-long investigation revealed Richard Bell, 70, from Sidney would attend “gentlemen’s clubs” in Dayton and invite the women back to his house for “private showings,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS.

The women he would invite back would ultimately steal items from him, which he would report to authorities. The money he would pay the women would go towards the purchase of drugs, investigators say.

Enough information was gathered by authorities to obtain a search warrant into his home, where investigators found evidence of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children observed the children on Bell’s computer. Investigators at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office do not believe the children are local.

The children in those photographs are younger than 14-years-old, said John Lenhart, Shelby County Sherriff.

Bell is also charged with one count of permitting drug abuse. He is also accused of transporting a 28-year-old female in his vehicle to purchase heroin, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.