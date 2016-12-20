Southwest Airline’s website goes down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Southwest airlines confirmed on social media it is having issued with its website and mobile app. Travelers who are trying to check in, book a flight or make changes to an existing flight are instead greeted with an error message that reads, “We’re working hard to get you where you want to be.”

A Southwest spokesperson said the airline is working to fix the problem.

“We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected,” the statement read.

