Tourniquet used on injured Dayton officer, “instrumental in saving his life”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police chief Richard Biehl gave credit where it was due on Monday.

“Officer Camden applied a tourniquet to Officer Branch,” he said in a news conference.

A life-saving technique Officer Bryan Camden and Officer Byron Branch learned together.

They’re graduates of the 104th Dayton Police Recruit Class and were sworn in as officers in April of 2016.

2NEWS spoke with Officer Branch following the ceremony.

“It’s important that you treat everybody out there with respect,” he said.

The newlywed and recent father is being treated at Miami Valley Hospital for serious injuries to his lower body after investigators say icy-roads late Friday night caused a driver of a black SUV to lose control and hit the rookie cop’s cruiser while he was helping the driver of a semi on the side of I-75.

Authorities say the driver of the semi was also seriously injured. Both have undergone several procedures at Miami Valley Hospital.

“It saved his life,” said Kettering Health Network, Trauma Director, Dr. Douglas Paul about the tourniquet that was applied to Officer Branch’s injury.

“If you have a large vessel that is lacerated as a result of a trauma and you’re bleeding externally, it will just be a matter of minutes before you go into severe shock and cardiac arrest,” he said.

Dr. Paul demonstrated how quickly the tourniquet that first responders use can wrap around a limb and be tighted to stop a trauma victim from bleeding out but other common items can be used in emergency situations.

“Direct pressure always works, if you don’t have a belt or a tourniquet and you see bleeding you take the persons shirt, your socks, something, and you stuff it in there and just hold pressure until the paramedics can get there,” he said.

Kettering Health Network has outreach coordinators who teach the public how to properly apply tourniquets. If you’re interested call the Trauma Department’s line directly at 937-395-6010.