Unresponsive man found along taxiway, pronounced dead at WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found alongside a taxiway at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been pronounced dead.

Base officials confirmed to 2 NEWS Tuesday the man was found unresponsive along Taxiway A in Area A of the base around 9:30 a.m.

The unidentified person was taken to Wright-Patterson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m., according to a statement from base officials.

The statement says the man was not wearing a military uniform and no identifying information was found.

An investigation is underway and the Air Force says more information will be released when it is available.