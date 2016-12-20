Veteran’s pets stabbed, slaughtered

(WESH) A Florida military veteran is hoping police can find the men who slaughtered the goats and chickens he keeps for therapy.

Four times this year, Josh Curtis has come outside to find his animals injured.

“We’ve had everything from goats shot and killed to our birds decapitated and our pigs shot, and this time they shot my dog,” Curtis said.

Curtis’ daughter woke him up when other dogs started barking. He came to the door armed, and scared off two men.

Video shows the two running away from the house in the early morning hours of December 15.

“This is the first time we’ve actually caught them in the act,” Curtis said.

Daylight brought a new revelation.

“I came out and saw my goats had been shot and mutilated,” Curtis said.

Two goats were stabbed repeatedly.

