Steve Rauch owned properties raided by law enforcement

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search of a long time construction business in West Carrollton on Monday.

BCI and several other unmarked police cars from unknown agencies were at the Rauch Trucking company property in the 1500 block of Soldiers Home Road.

Crews are also conducting a similar search at 7750 Dayton Farmersville Rd. According to property records, Steven Rauch, who is also the President of Rauch Trucking, is the owner.

2 NEWS has learned the Secret Service is involved, but the agent in charge, Kevin Dye tells us, “the Secret Service does not comment on active investigations.”

According to his website, Steve Rauch Inc. does excavating, demolition and trucking and has been in business since 1976.

We did find that in 2014, residents around the farm Rauch owns were concerned over a proposed industrial compost and landfill site. The zoning board voted against the plans.

As far as this latest situation involving the property, we’ll keep you posted when we learn more.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing situation.