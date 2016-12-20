Woman forced to withdraw money at gunpoint from ATM in Dayton

Related Coverage Woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dona Martin says two guns were pressed against her head while she was depositing money at an ATM.

It happened Sunday night at the Wright-Patt Credit Union ATM, 3530 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton when 60-year-old Martin says she was waiting for a receipt when two men jumped in her car.

“I said, ‘please, do not let me die like this. God, please don’t let me die like this’,” she said as she prayed that night.

Martin said her car doors automatically unlock when she puts her car in park, but didn’t see the two men coming.

“He yelled ‘get the money, get the money’. One had a gun pressed to the back of my head, the other to my cheek,” she said.

The men then had her take out as much money as they could until the ATM read ‘insufficient funds’. They got away with $80.

“He kept looking at me and I said, ‘see the screen? There is no more money. I don’t have any more money. You have it all’,” recalls Martin.

She told 2 NEWS that the men also took her wallet and cell phone. She had to call police from a convenient store across the street.

Martin says she’s had several heart attacks and back surgeries, but describes the robbery as the scariest moment of her life.

Less than a week away from Christmas, Martin says she doesn’t want anything, but thanks God she’s alive.

“I have been through so much. I’m blessed,” she said. “Christmas is right around the corner and I got my grandkids. So, I’m blessed,”

Now, she hopes the two men get caught before someone gets hurt.

“I’m sure this is not the first time they have done this and it won’t be the last.”

Martin says the two had masks on but describes them as two young men.

The Dayton Police Department is working to identify them. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.