2 arrested in Sidney drug raid

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Sidney said Wednesday two children were found in a home during a drug raid.

The raid took place Wednesday morning at 7:30 in the 400 block of East Poplar Street in Sidney.

According to a statement from Sidney Police, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the home. Two children were also found to be living there.

Two people were arrested. Randy Hurst, 54 and Valeria Cartwright, 37 both lived in the residence at 433 E. Poplar St.

Hurst was charged with one felony count of drug possession and one felony count of criminal tools. Cartwright was charged with one felony count of drug abuse and one misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Hurst and Cartwright are now in the Shelby County jail.