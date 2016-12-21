CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLWT) — NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” is coming to Ohio.

Going into its ninth season, the series will make a stop in Cleveland this spring. Qualifying rounds will be held May 8-9.

The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in qualifying and finals rounds in cities across the country.

The top 15 competitors from each city move onto the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a stunning four-stage course modeled after the famed Mount Midoriyama course in Japan.

The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million.

Other cities the series will visit include Los Angeles (March 7-8); San Antonio (March 26-27); Daytona Beach, Florida (April 7-8); Kansas City, Kansas (April 24-25); and Denver (May 23-24). The finals will take place in Las Vegas June 19-24.

To complete an application for Season 9, click here. The application deadline is Jan. 2.