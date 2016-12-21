Bookstore preparing to reopen

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular Tipp City bookstore destroyed by a fire is getting ready to open in the beginning of the new year.

The owner of “Browse Awhile Books” is expecting to move back in soon. Volunteers will help move an estimated 1,000 pounds of books back into the shop. Wednesday, flooring for the store will begin to be installed. Shelving will be installed and then books can be moved in over the next few weeks, 2 NEWS was told.

The June first destroyed nearly a million dollars worth of inventory. Owners are seeking book donations. They can be dropped off at Living Simply Soap, a neighboring store in downtown Tipp City.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, the store is looking to re-open in January or February.

