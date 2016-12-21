Boys ages 4 and 13-months in foster care following mother’s drug arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two boys are now in the hands of foster care after their mother was one of four people arrested Tuesday.

Dayton police responded to a report of suspected drug activity around 4 p.m. at the Walgreens on Salem Avenue.

Once police arrived on scene, a 2010 silver Honda Accord backed out of a parking spot and left the lot. The car turned onto Philidelphia Drive without using a traffic signal, according to a Dayton Police report.

Police initiated a traffic stop, in which they spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who had a syringe sticking out of her sweater pocket. They also noticed drug paraphernalia in a Crown Royal bag in the front of the car.

There was a total of four adults and two juveniles in the car.

A 13-month-old boy was sitting in the back seat of the car with blood dripping out of his nose — out of both nostrils, according to the report. The boy also reportedly had dried blood on both of his hands. Another boy, 4-years of age, was in the back seat with two other adult occupants.

Neither child was properly restrained, according to the report.

Police gave the children snacks of milk, crackers, cheerios and apple juice after noting that the children were hungry and thirsty.

While police were interviewing the adults in the car, Montgomery County Children’s Services was called and responded to the scene. Authorities worked to locate an adult relative that could take custody of the children but were unsuccessful. According to the police report, all adults in the family either had an open case with children’s services or were known heroin users.

The sister of the driver is reportedly the children’s mother. The two boys were placed in foster care until their mother appears in court.

All four passengers were summons arrested on various charges