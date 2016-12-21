Building destroyed after gas leak, explosion in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm gas in the 2800 block of West Broad Street in west Columbus.

Officials on scene say Columbus-based Team Fishel was doing underground boring in the parking lot area by the Domino’s Pizza and struck a gas line.

The ovens in the Domino’s ignited the as. Everyone evacuated the Domino’s building when they smelled the gas.

All patients at the nearby Nationwide Children’s Hospital primary care hospital are safe, according to a representative from the hospital.

At least one person is injured, a pregnant woman who was running away from the scene and tripped.

Fire crews are evacuating buildings one block in every direction.

Broad Street is closed from Hague Ave. to Binns Blvd. currently, and is expected to be closed through rush hour.