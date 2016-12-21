Car crash causes gas leak, evacuations in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash in Brookville caused an evacuation Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the 700 block of Arlington Road just after 10:00 a.m.

Brookville Fire Chief Ronald Fletcher told 2 NEWS a car with a mother and child in a car seat left the roadway and hit a gas line, breaking it. The car continued on and hit a house causing minor damage.

Fletcher says the gas leak caused a cloud that posed a hazard to businesses in the area. A Speedway gas station and several restaurants were evacuated and heating equipment was shut down to prevent additional hazards.

Emergency crews shut down the road while Vectren shut off the gas and made repairs to the damaged gas line. The businesses have since been reopened and people were allowed back inside.

The Fire Chief said the car and the house only suffered minor damage and there were no injuries.

Brookville Gas Leak

Vectren crews are on the scene making repairs. Chief Fletcher says service should be restored soon to most customers in the area, but the house that was hit may take a little longer. Fletcher also added they were fortunate no fires resulted from the crash.

 

