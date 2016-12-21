Doctor at MVH speaks out about injured Dayton officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time 2 NEWS is hearing about the condition of Dayton Police Officer Byron Branch from one of the doctors on his medical team.

Byron was involved in a serious accident while responding to a car accident on the highway Friday.

The medical director of the trauma program at Miami Valley Hospital (MVH) says he’s doing just fine and is recovering well. In an exclusive interview, Dr. Peter Ekeh says Branch may be released sometime next week.

Ekeh describes Branch as pleasant and motivating.

Branch had to have his right leg amputated to “save his life,” according to the Dayton F.O.P., that made the announcement in a GoFundMe page for Branch.