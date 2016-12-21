Flyers soar past Vanderbilt 68-63

DAYTON (WDTN) — After trailing at halftime, the University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Vanderbilt by a final score of 68-63 Wednesday night at UD Arena.

Charles Cooke led Dayton in points with 19 while Ryan Mikesell recorded the first double-double of his career with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kendall Pollard added 13 points for UD. Vandy guard Matthew Fisher-Davis led all scorers with 25 points.

Dayton improves to 8-3 on the season, and has won six of the last seven. Vanderbilt evens its record at 6-6.

GAME BREAKDOWN

First Half

Dayton started off the game strong, opening with a 7-0 run highlighted by a Scoochie Smith three.

Midway through the first half, Vanderbilt switched to a zone defense. It gave the Flyers trouble. The Flyers missed eight straight field goal attempts before Kendall Pollard hit a floater with one minute left in the half.

UD held the lead for more than 13-and-a-half minutes in the first period.

Commodore guard Payton Willis hit a buzzer-beater to end the half, giving Vanderbilt a two-point lead heading into the locker room.

Halftime score: Vanderbilt 23, Dayton 21.

Second Half

Dayton scored the first eight points of the second half and held was able to hold the lead the rest of the way.

Shortly after a VU timeout the Commodores were able to go on a 6-0 run of their own, tightening the score to 31-29 Dayton.

Dayton was slowly able to pull away thanks to a Darrell Davis three at the 8:25 mark giving Dayton some breathing room and a seven-point lead

Kyle Davis was able to take the ball baseline for a layup with 2:33 left, giving the Flyers their largest lead of the game 58-47.

As Vanderbilt was hitting their shots from behind the arc down the stretch, Charles Cooke was able to secure the win for Dayton going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe with under 20 seconds left in the game.

Final score: Dayton 68, Vanderbilt 63

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

11 – With his 19 points tonight, Charles Cooke has now scored double figures in all 11 games this season. Cooke was able to go 9 of 10 from the charity stripe in the game,

9 – As a team, Dayton has committed only nine turnovers in each of its last two contests.

1 st – Ryan Mikesell was able to record his first double-double of his career scoring 12 points and pulling down a career-high 11 rebounds.

– Ryan Mikesell was able to record his first double-double of his career scoring 12 points and pulling down a career-high 11 rebounds. 52% – The percentage that the Flyers shot from the field in the second half, after shooting just 28% in the first half.

17 – Dayton had 17 assists on 23 field goals, and nearly had a 2-to-1 assist to turnover radio with 17 assists against nine turnovers.

25 – Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis scored a career-high 25 points in the game, shooting 5 of 9 from behind the arc.

3 – Scoochie Smith is now three points away from joining UD’s 1,000 point club.

UP NEXT

Dayton will continue its three game home stretch Friday, December 23 when the Flyers take on Virginia Military Institute.

Game time is 7 p.m. ET.

Friday’s game will close out Dayton’s non-conference portion of the schedule. UD will begin the defense of its 2016 Atlantic 10 Conference co-regular season championship on Dec. 30 at home against La Salle.