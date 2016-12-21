Flyers soar past Vanderbilt 68-63

DAYTON (WDTN) — After trailing at halftime, the University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Vanderbilt by a final score of 68-63 Wednesday night at UD Arena.
Charles Cooke led Dayton in points with 19 while Ryan Mikesell recorded the first double-double of his career with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kendall Pollard added 13 points for UD. Vandy guard Matthew Fisher-Davis led all scorers with 25 points.
Dayton improves to 8-3 on the season, and has won six of the last seven. Vanderbilt evens its record at 6-6.
GAME BREAKDOWN
First Half
- Dayton started off the game strong, opening with a 7-0 run highlighted by a Scoochie Smith three.
- Midway through the first half, Vanderbilt switched to a zone defense. It gave the Flyers trouble. The Flyers missed eight straight field goal attempts before Kendall Pollard hit a floater with one minute left in the half.
- UD held the lead for more than 13-and-a-half minutes in the first period.
- Commodore guard Payton Willis hit a buzzer-beater to end the half, giving Vanderbilt a two-point lead heading into the locker room.
- Halftime score: Vanderbilt 23, Dayton 21.
Second Half
- Dayton scored the first eight points of the second half and held was able to hold the lead the rest of the way.
- Shortly after a VU timeout the Commodores were able to go on a 6-0 run of their own, tightening the score to 31-29 Dayton.
- Dayton was slowly able to pull away thanks to a Darrell Davis three at the 8:25 mark giving Dayton some breathing room and a seven-point lead
- Kyle Davis was able to take the ball baseline for a layup with 2:33 left, giving the Flyers their largest lead of the game 58-47.
- As Vanderbilt was hitting their shots from behind the arc down the stretch, Charles Cooke was able to secure the win for Dayton going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe with under 20 seconds left in the game.
- Final score: Dayton 68, Vanderbilt 63
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- 11 – With his 19 points tonight, Charles Cooke has now scored double figures in all 11 games this season. Cooke was able to go 9 of 10 from the charity stripe in the game,
- 9 – As a team, Dayton has committed only nine turnovers in each of its last two contests.
- 1st – Ryan Mikesell was able to record his first double-double of his career scoring 12 points and pulling down a career-high 11 rebounds.
- 52% – The percentage that the Flyers shot from the field in the second half, after shooting just 28% in the first half.
- 17 – Dayton had 17 assists on 23 field goals, and nearly had a 2-to-1 assist to turnover radio with 17 assists against nine turnovers.
- 25 – Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis scored a career-high 25 points in the game, shooting 5 of 9 from behind the arc.
- 3 – Scoochie Smith is now three points away from joining UD’s 1,000 point club.
UP NEXT
- Dayton will continue its three game home stretch Friday, December 23 when the Flyers take on Virginia Military Institute.
- Game time is 7 p.m. ET.
- Friday’s game will close out Dayton’s non-conference portion of the schedule. UD will begin the defense of its 2016 Atlantic 10 Conference co-regular season championship on Dec. 30 at home against La Salle.