Group that accused local Walmarts of racist sales practice launching ad

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A union group says it will be airing an attack advertisement on Walmart over the next couple weeks to viewers in the Suffolk area.

“Making Change at Walmart” accused two Suffolk stores and another store in Norfolk of racially discriminating against customers by locking up certain African-American hair products.

A Walmart spokesperson responded, saying individual stores secure products based on shoplifting data, not race.

WDTN’s sister station WAVY found many products locked up inside the stores — from electronics to items for pets.

