Group that accused local Walmarts of racist sales practice launching ad

WAVY Published:
A union-led campaign took to the streets of Suffolk Dec. 7, accusing three local Walmart stores of offensive sales practices. (Photos: WAVY via Making Change at Walmart)
A union-led campaign took to the streets of Suffolk Dec. 7, accusing three local Walmart stores of offensive sales practices. (Photos: WAVY via Making Change at Walmart)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A union group says it will be airing an attack advertisement on Walmart over the next couple weeks to viewers in the Suffolk area.

Making Change at Walmart” accused two Suffolk stores and another store in Norfolk of racially discriminating against customers by locking up certain African-American hair products.

RELATED: Virginia group accuses Walmarts of racist sales practice; retail giant fires back

A Walmart spokesperson responded, saying individual stores secure products based on shoplifting data, not race.

WDTN’s sister station WAVY found many products locked up inside the stores — from electronics to items for pets.

Watch Making Change at Walmart’s ad below.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s