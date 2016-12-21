Homicide detectives respond to Northdale shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide detectives are responding to the scene of a shooting Wednesday.

It happened around noon in the 1500 block of Northdale in Dayton.

The victim told the 9-1-1 caller that he had been robbed and shot. After he’d been shot, the victim ran across the street to tell his neighbor.

The victim then ran back to his own house, according to the female 9-1-1 caller.

The male victim’s condition is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

He has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

