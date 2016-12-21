Homicide detectives respond to Northdale shooting

By Published: Updated:
Homicide detectives respond to a shooting on Northdale Road in Dayton ((WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
Homicide detectives respond to a shooting on Northdale Road in Dayton ((WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide detectives are responding to the scene of a shooting Wednesday.

It happened around noon in the 1500 block of Northdale in Dayton.

The victim told the 9-1-1 caller that he had been robbed and shot. After he’d been shot, the victim ran across the street to tell his neighbor.

The victim then ran back to his own house, according to the female 9-1-1 caller.

The male victim’s condition is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

He has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s