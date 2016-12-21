Kasich rejects mercy for killer of 3-year-old

FILE - This November 2005, file photo,,shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. With two dozen scheduled executions in limbo, Ohio officials sent a forceful letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, asserting the state believes it can obtain a lethal injection drug from overseas without violating any laws. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has rejected mercy for the first inmate scheduled for execution next year under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.

The governor also delayed the execution of Ronald Phillips by one month following a federal judge’s order last week that temporarily put executions on hold.

Phillips is now scheduled for execution on Feb. 15. He would be the first inmate put to death in Ohio in three years.

Kasich turned down Phillips’ request for mercy on Wednesday. Phillips was sentenced to die for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Kasich also granted a short reprieve to death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled to die in February but now set for April 12.

