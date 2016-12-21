Miami County woman arrested in pot grow bust

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s said Wednesday a woman was arrested after a narcotics search in Concord Township.

Chief Deputy Dave Duchak said deputies and detectives found “a substantial marijuana grow operation” along with a substantial amount of cultivated marijuana and related paraphernalia in a home in the 2700 block of Washington Road Tuesday.

Cynthia Bond, 53 was arrested and taken to the Miami Couty jail on felony charges of cultivation of marijuana.

Duchak said in a release the investigation continues and more charges may be forthcoming.