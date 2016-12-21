Miami County woman arrested in pot grow bust

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
The Miami County Sheriff's Office says Cynthia Bond was arrested after deputies found a marijuana grow operation in her home. (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office)
The Miami County Sheriff's Office says Cynthia Bond was arrested after deputies found a marijuana grow operation in her home. (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office)

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s said Wednesday a woman was arrested after a narcotics search in Concord Township.

Chief Deputy Dave Duchak said deputies and detectives found “a substantial marijuana grow operation” along with a substantial amount of cultivated marijuana and related paraphernalia in a home in the 2700 block of Washington Road Tuesday.

Cynthia Bond, 53 was arrested and taken to the Miami Couty jail on felony charges of cultivation of marijuana.

Duchak said in a release the investigation continues and more charges may be forthcoming.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s