Miami Valley Home Care

In the bustle of day to day life, an elder loved one’s frailty may go unnoticed until the family has gathered to give thanks and share the holidays. Adult children may not recognize the decline in an elder loved one until they are sitting at the holiday dinner table, especially for those families that live a great distance from their parents.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.