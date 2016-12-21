Minster students donate wagons to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital received a special donation just in time for the holiday season.

Twelve wagons, along with toys, donated by one local community.

“We’ve gotten lots of requests lately, like we need some more wagons. And I said I know we have some coming.”

One by one, a rush hour at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“Oh my gosh. I wish I would’ve gotten a number count on it. But we completely filled twelve wagons,” said Rosie Westerbeck.

Westerbeck is a senior at Minster High in Auglaize county.

“I know how much it meant to me when I was in the hospital.” She came to the hospital in first grade.. an experience she’ll never forget.

“I remember someone bringing me a blanket and making my stay here so welcome and comforting.”

The wagons and familiar toys a feeling of home during the holiday season.

“It also makes the hospital a little less scary because it’s something they’re familiar with. It can be a positive experience for them,” said Karen Muller, Child Life Manager with Dayton Children’s

Today — kids… “I got a basketball!” got to be kids.

“They see a wagon and they run right toward it.”

“It’s yours to keep.”

“Thank you so much! I like this present!”

Reactions made possible by donations from Minster high school students.. and an entire community.

Even parents got in on the fun.

“It’s your first basketball. I have a new basketball team!”

A donation that comes full circle.

No matter the language.