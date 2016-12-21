Motorcycle gang member in custody after man shot in head by stray bullet in Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Grove City Police say they have taken a member of a motorcycle gang into custody after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot Tuesday night.

Bruce Stevens was sitting in his vehicle in the area of Parkmead Drive and Garden Court when he was struck by a stray bullet, according to police.

Stevens would be pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Michael Kassner, a member of the Lost Souls motorcycle gang has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Grove City Police tell NBC4’s Olivia Fecteau that the shot came from inside the Lost Souls motorcycle gang’s clubhouse on Garden Court. Officers say the shooting happened inside the building, and that the bullet went through the wall and hit Stevens in the head as he sat in his vehicle.

Police say there is no known motive for the shooting at this time, and they say it appears Stevens was not targeted for any reason. According to police, the shooting seems to be an isolated incident but they are investigating as to what caused it.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1710.  Anonymous Tips can be left at 614-277-1808.

