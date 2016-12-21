Nearly 30k strollers recalled

By Published:
(Courtesy: CPSC)
(Courtesy: CPSC)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The recall involves gb Qbit lightweight strollers  that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch your hand when unfolding, posing a laceration hazard, it can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards.

If you purchased a baby stroller between May 2015 through November 2016 from Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide and Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers

The firm has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

Model Number  Accent Color Date of Manufacture
10AW1G-AQU2U aqua March 25, 2015 through March 9, 2016

 

The date of manufacture is formatted as YYYY|MM|DD.
10AW1G-RAS2U raspberry
10AW1G-WHT2U white
10AW1G-CHA4U charcoal
10AW1G-CIR5U citrus lemon

Photos: Stroller Recall

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s