Nearly 30k strollers recalled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The recall involves gb Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch your hand when unfolding, posing a laceration hazard, it can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards.

If you purchased a baby stroller between May 2015 through November 2016 from Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide and Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers

The firm has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

Model Number Accent Color Date of Manufacture 10AW1G-AQU2U aqua March 25, 2015 through March 9, 2016 The date of manufacture is formatted as YYYY|MM|DD. 10AW1G-RAS2U raspberry 10AW1G-WHT2U white 10AW1G-CHA4U charcoal 10AW1G-CIR5U citrus lemon

Photos: Stroller Recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: CPSC) (Courtesy: CPSC) (Courtesy: CPSC) (Courtesy: CPSC) (Courtesy: CPSC)