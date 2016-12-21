Old Ansonia bus barn collapses in fire

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a second-alarm structure fire in Ansonia.

It was reported just before 5 p.m. in Brown Township. Crews were initially called out to an explosion.

Six agencies were requested to respond to the scene in aid. Inside, there were trucks and tractor equipment inside the structure when the fire broke out.

Oil and gas were found inside. No injuries, the incident remains under investigation

2 NEWS has learned that the building is an old bus barn.

